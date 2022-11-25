Village Road work still set for December finish

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Village Road Improvement Project is still on target to be completed by the end of the year, press secretary Clint Watson said yesterday, adding that the final road works should be finished by mid-December.

Mr Watson gave an update on the project during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

He said: “I want to say that finally all utilities — BPL, Water and Sewerage (and) Cable Bahamas — all of the utility companies are finished doing whatever work that needs to be done. They are closing up those holes and paving is expected to begin on the third of December and will last until the 12th of December and thereafter the road is expected to be fully completed and opened.

“There has been dialogue with the residents in that area. They are excited about it and actually, there have been town meetings to keep them abreast. They are actually excited, and they believe this will help and enhance the development of that area.”

He also said: “They have been very patient, and we have thanked them for that, but by the 12th of December, the nightmare shall be completely over so we’re excited to be able to report that today.”

The $6.4m road project was originally expected to be completed in September.

However, there were several delays after more work was added to the project, causing frustration among some businesses and homeowners in the area.

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said in reference to their concerns in September, “There is disruption, but at the end of the day, it will improve the quality of life of all of the stakeholders on Village Road and the general public.”

There have also been increasing complaints from motorists about numerous potholes and unfinished road repairs throughout the capital.

Areas that have attracted complaints include Wulff Road, Joe Farrington Road and Gladstone Road, among others.

When asked about this yesterday, Mr Watson said: “A programme has started and you’ll hear more about it. The Ministry of Works will talk more about it, but they have begun repairs to roads and Bahamians can expect to see and feel that really soon. We all drive the same roads so we feel (it) as well when the roads are bad. They have been in that state for a long time. They didn’t just get bad last week or last year. They have been in some state for some time.

“The administration, Prime Minister (Phillip) Davis, as you know is a former minister of works, he is committed to ensuring that capital works, road repairs and street lights as you see the streetlight programme has begun. People are getting their lights turned back on in their neighbourhoods and it is happening and it is a mandate to ensure that these kinds of things the Bahamian people ought to expect are done and the work has begun.”