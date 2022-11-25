Woman, 87, dies at Grand Isle Resort and Residences, Exuma

By JADE RUSSELL

AN 87-year-old woman died at Grand Isle Resort and Residences in Exuma.

The victim’s lifeless body was found at the resort on Friday morning.

The victim was visiting The Bahamas with her family from Virginia, according to Grand Isle Resort and Residences.

“We at Grand Isle Resort & Residences in Exuma were deeply saddened to learn that early this morning, the lifeless body of a guest was found in the shower of one of our condo hotel residences.

“We can confirm that the guest was an 87-year-old woman who was visiting The Bahamas with her family from Virginia. The Royal Bahamas Police Force is presently on the property investigating the cause of death,” a Grand Isle Resort and Residences statement said on Friday.

The resort extended its thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim of this “tragic accident.”

“Until authorities have determined what led to the tragic accident,” said the statement, “we cannot comment further except to say that on behalf of all the staff and others at the resort who have heard of the incident, our hearts are saddened, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We ask that you provide them the privacy and the peace they need at this time.”