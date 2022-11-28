Man and woman in hospital after shootings

A MAN and a woman are in hospital after separate shootings in New Providence on Friday and Saturday.

Police said shortly before 9am on Friday, a 28-year-old woman was standing at Goal Alley off East Street north with a male friend when they were approached by two male occupants of a black Nissan Note who opened fire on them.

The woman was shot multiple times and later taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

A 24-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot on Saturday around 1.30am.

Police said the victim was dropped off at the hospital by two unknown men in a dark vehicle.

Officers said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and appealed to members of the public who have information to call police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 502- 9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).