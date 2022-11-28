EDITOR, The Tribune.

West Bay opposite OPM the Wynn property the centre green median – is this a parking zone? The past few weeks obviously construction workers are using this green no parking zone for a convenient parking area – one, it obstructs the view for oncoming traffic, secondly, if there was an accident certainly potential for fire in a number of vehicles.

Parking in Goodman's park, noted a reserved open space by law, but the eastern end parking area clogged to over flowing with construction workers‘ vehicles from the Wynn Hotel - what will happen when it opens? The employees with their 110 vehicles will jam pack the public parking area and walkers, swimmers and the public trying to use the public open space will have to find an alternative location.

Where are Parks 86 Beaches - wake up, the parking areas west and east end should be reserved for public use only – west end a limited area set aside for the jet skiers, but no food trucks and the east end solely and only for the public.

The construction workers’ trucks-vehicles parked down the centre median of West Bay - watch out the wrecker coming - where are the Police? I hope not nine months too late!

I am tired - tired of so much slackness.

P BULLARD

Nassau,

November 16, 2022.