DEADLIEST YEAR FOR NATION SINCE 2017: Body found dumped on Cowpen Road in latest murder

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas reached a grim milestone yesterday morning after another murder was recorded, surpassing last year’s murder count.

The latest killing has pushed the country’s murder toll to 120, according to this newspaper’s records, which is the highest number of killings in the past four years.

In 2021, there were 119 killings recorded; 73 in 2020; 95 in 2019; 91 in 2018 and 122 in 2017.

Regarding yesterday’s homicide, police said a man who appeared to be in his mid-20s was found with gunshot wounds on Cowpen Road east of Golden Isle Road. Police suspect the man was shot somewhere else and his body was dumped on the scene.

Officers were alerted about the man’s body shortly after 7am yesterday.

“Sometime shortly after 7am this morning the police received an anonymous call about a male that was found lying on this street on the southern side of this street,” Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson told reporters.

“When officers arrived, they met the lifeless body of a dark male. He had wounds that were consistent with gunshots.”

Residents who tried to drive through the road of the scene were forced to turn around while officers conducted their investigations.

Chief Supt Johnson was unable to give an identity of the victim; he added officers were following leads in order to uncover the man’s identity.

When asked when the incident occurred, Chief Supt Johnson said: “Well we know that based on the condition of the body it appears that he was here no more than but an hour prior to the police coming.”

One reporter asked if it was a possibility the victim’s body was dumped on the scene, Chief Supt Johnson responded: “We suspect that this is not the primary scene based on our evidence so far that we’ve found on the scene and so we are continuing this investigation.”

Chief Supt Johnson said the incident is a serious matter, adding it showed some people have “no concern for life” or even themselves.

He asked members of the public who may have information on the incident to contact police.

Chief Supt Johnson continued: “I ask persons as we approach the Christmas season to please be vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of where you go, and who you hang with. Because that could cause some problems for you. If you know that persons are on bail for any serious matters, I ask you and I caution you not to be in the vicinity where these persons are.”

Chief Supt Johnson pointed out that police are always concerned when incidents happen and are continuously adjusting their “crime fighting measures.”

On November 18, a man who was killed in Grand Bahama pushed the country’s murder count to 119 for the year.

Police are also investigating a double shooting incident on Sunday that has left two men in hospital, in serious condition.

Preliminary reports revealed that around 8.30 pm on Sunday ShotSpotter technology alerted police to gunshots being discharged in the Miami Street area. Police met a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to the body. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

Acting on information that a second man was shot and taken to hospital via private vehicle, police proceeded to PMH, where it was confirmed. The victim is a 31-year-old man of Lincoln Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Free National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright has previously demanded that the government rise from its “slumber” and begin to implement tactics to combat crime.

He acknowledged that the crime issue within the country is not a political one but urged the government to develop a “comprehensive crime plan” for the country moving forward.

“We acknowledge the complexity of our crime problem and have said it’s not a political issue, but the government is failing to lead,” Mr Cartwright told this newspaper last week.

“The number one responsibility of any government is to protect its citizens and communities. In this regard, the government is failing to lead and as a result, is failing the Bahamian people. The Bahamian people have been frustrated and angered at the level of crime in our nation,” he continued.