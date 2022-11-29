Miller-Brice ‘stands with women’ on gender violence

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

LESLIA Miller-Brice, the Bahamas High Commissioner to CARICOM, vowed yesterday to “stand with any female” that is facing gender-based violence in The Bahamas.

Mrs Miller-Brice, who is also the Seabreeze MP and chair of the Independence Secretariat, made these comments yesterday in support of recent comments made by CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett.

Last week, Dr Barnett encouraged persons of the Caribbean community to take swift and decisive action against gender-based violence.

“This is a vital human rights imperative that needs our collective and concerted action,” Dr Barnett said in a statement to mark the 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence that takes place November 25 to December 10.

In response to this Mrs Miller-Brice said yesterday, “We don’t advocate for violence and you know, we would definitely like to stand with any female that’s in that position. I’ve also seen the Royal Bahamas Police Force, they now have an active body that is responsible for those kinds of acts.

“So, I encourage any woman that’s in that position to please find the help that is definitely needed. There’s a lot of support out there. It’s just a matter of finding where the support is. And there are so many groups and organisations out there that promote that they are here to support women in those kinds of positions,” Mrs Miller-Brice said.

She added that she is among many CARICOM representatives now in the capital continuing to advocate for women’s rights.

“We have a number of CARICOM representatives here. They landed in Nassau yesterday (Sunday), as we are going to be hosting the heads of CARICOM meetings that will be held next year, February,” she said.

“Right now, Zonta (Club), this is their 19 days, I would say of standing up for women standing up against violence and so, of course, I’m in support of them. All of my female colleagues are in support of them,” Mrs Miller-Brice said.

Last week, Senate President LaShell Adderley pointed out that the “long walk to freedom” for women has not ended yet, saying women are indiscriminately victims of gender-based violence and there is no domestic violence legislation for their protection.

Ms Adderley’s comments came during a special joint sitting of the House of Assembly that brought members of Parliament and Senators together in the lower chamber.

Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said that a domestic violence office, housed separate and apart from the Royal Bahamas Police, should be established before the end of the year.

“That’s something I don’t support when it comes to dealing with the females and ladies. As I indicated when I took office, the domestic violence office will be housed separate, apart and standalone. And we are doing just that between now and before the year’s end,” Commissioner Fernander said at the time.

Domestic abuse and violence have been a serious problem in the country over the years, prompting numerous calls for more to be done to protect victims of gender-based violence.

The Davis administration has already said it is working on proposed legislation that addresses gender-based matters, with drafts to Parliament said to be forthcoming.