Teenagers charged with gunpoint theft

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A PAIR of 17-year-old boys were sent to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys after being accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint.

The two juveniles, whose names are being withheld because they are minors, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on charges of armed robbery and receiving.

On November 20 in New Providence, while armed with a handgun, the accused reportedly stole L’Shae Davis’ blue Suzuki Swift, a vehicle valued at $5,000.

Due to the nature of the offence, neither accused was required to enter a plea in court. They were informed that their matter would be fast tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The two juveniles were told that as the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant them bail they had the right to apply for it in the higher court.

Until bail is granted, both of them will be remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre.

They are expected back in court on March 9, 2023, for their VBIs.