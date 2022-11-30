Munroe left ‘disappointed’ by increased murder tally

By JADE RUSSELL

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe expressed disappointment yesterday in the country’s murder toll which is the highest since 2017, saying “if one person is murdered, I am disappointed.”

“We are disappointed when people decide that they want to kill other people. It’s our job to stop them from wanting to do that. And if they do it, catch them and imprison them and correct that behaviour. “For the record if one person is murdered, I am disappointed,” Mr Munroe told The Tribune.

His comments came in response to the nation’s rising murder toll, which has now surpassed last year’s count of 119.

On Monday, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, was found with gunshot wounds on Cowpen Road, as his death pushed the country’s murder toll to 120, according to this newspaper’s records.

In 2021, 119 killings were recorded; 73 in 2020; 95 in 2019; 91 in 2018 and 122 in 2017.

“Worldwide homicides and crimes of violence have escalated since the end of the lockdown,” Mr Munroe explained.

When asked if it was expected that the country’s crime level would get worse before it got better, Mr Munroe responded: “It’s difficult to say it’s expected, but it’s easy to say we see it all over the world.”

He highlighted that other countries are also battling the issue of crime as he described it as a phenomenon the world is facing.

“All we need to do is look to the south of us in the Turks and Caicos. Look to the north of us in the US, look at Jamaica, in Trinidad. Look, in every country it’s a phenomenon that the world is facing.”

The rise in crime has caused residents to be concerned about safety issues.

Asked what he would say to people about these concerns, Mr Munroe responded: “I would say that we are all a part of the potential solution. Just as we can all be a part of the problem.”

Mr Munroe pointed out that people have the choice to either help, do nothing, or even instigate when it comes to crime. However, he said people’s choices can affect the overall outcome of those violent situations.

Meanwhile, Free National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright yesterday called on the government to wake from its “slumber” on the issue of crime, adding that the Bahamian people are “angered” by the ongoing bloodshed.

“The Bahamian people have been passed concern and are angered. As the peace and tranquillity that Bahamian people expect in their country continues to be interrupted by gunshots and bloodshed, the middle of the day,” he said.

“No one is free from becoming a victim. Gone are the days when crime was something that was limited to nighttime activity, or crime was limited to isolated areas. Now people are being shot in broad daylight.”

When asked his thoughts on the nation’s murder count, Mr Cartwright said if the country’s crime level continues on this trend it would be “very sad” as more lives would be lost and affected.

He continued: “I prefer for us to put our energies on how we could prevent it from getting there. Nobody wants to reach that negative milestone at all. But again, that’s why we’ve asked the government consistently to lead. Come up with a comprehensive plan. This is not satisfactory to any Bahamian from any walk of life.”