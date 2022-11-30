Residents await decision over extension of SERZ orders

By DENISE MAYCOCK

RESIDENTS in Grand Bahama and Abaco are anxiously awaiting government’s decision on the extension of the SERZ order, or a new exigency order since the recent passage of Hurricane Nicole, Kwasi Thompson, member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, said.

He stressed that the needs of residents have only been made more urgent by the hurricane.

“The people of Grand Bahama and Abaco are eagerly awaiting either the renewal of the order or new orders that will provide the same benefits and concessions,” he said recently.

His comments came during debate last week in Parliament on a Mental Health Bill. Mr Thompson, who indicated his support of the new bill, said Hurricane Nicole brought back memories of Dorian and caused anxiety and mental health issues among residents of East Grand Bahama.

He noted that Sweeting’s Cay, which was ordered by NEMA to be evacuated, is still in a very vulnerable position in terms of the dredging of the passage.

He indicated that an assessment needs to be done to ensure that the sand has not returned as two boats were stuck in the sand last week.

The dock there on the cay also needs repairs, said Mr Thompson, who is appealing to the government to get the repairs done.

In terms of the East End settlements, he renewed the call for the urgent repair of the sea wall in High Rock, where some residents experienced roof damage and flooding.

“The government must fix the High Rock sea wall. The community is rebuilding, and we need the protection of that sea wall. We were spared this time, however we must be prepared for the next storm,” he said.

“Officials touted in a public meeting that I attended that the government has the funding, so we again reiterate the call for it,” said the MP.

He said some constituents in the vulnerable areas of Lady Lake and Over the Bridge are still in need of home repair assistance.

“They have asked me to remind the government,” he said. “They were already approved. Yes, significant progress was made since Dorian, but they are still a long way away from pre-Dorian.”

Mr Thompson also recalled a story in the press regarding home repairs by the Disaster Reconstruction Authority on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

He said it was reported that the DRA is targeting 800 homes on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“They have a work crew of ten, and 17 houses are under repair. There is a $2m budget. If my numbers are correct that is $2,500 per house. Is this sufficient?” the former Finance Minister asked.

Turning to Water Cay, Mr Thompson noted that the road from East Grand Bahama to Water Cay’s dock is in urgent need of repair. He said the road had been washed out and filled with debris as a result of Hurricane Nicole.

He stated that the dock from East Grand Bahama to Water Cay was also washed away by Nicole and is also in urgent need of repair.

Mr Thompson said that while the number of residents living there is small, they are Bahamians and deserve the same level of attention as any place else.