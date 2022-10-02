Woman shot dead at Arawak Cay

Police say they are aggressively searching for a man who shot and killed a woman at Arawak Cay early on Sunday.

According to reports, around 1.45am, the woman was walking with another woman when she was approached and shot multiple times by a man wearing a hooded jacket.

EMS personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed there were no signs of life.

Police are actively investigating and are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist the police advance this investigation to contact the police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.