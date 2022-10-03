Certification of teachers union election results put on hold

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE certification of the Bahamas Union of Teachers’ recent election results has been put on hold after three candidates, including one who contested the presidency, launched disputes regarding the poll.

BUT Secretary General Tiffany Delancey Laing confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that due to the concerns raised, the Department of Labour launched an investigation.

As a result, the certification of the election results is pending the outcome of the department’s probe and the status quo as it relates to union executive posts stands.

“Please be advised that the registrar of trade unions has informed the Bahamas Union of Teachers that some candidates who ran in the BUT elections on Thursday, September 22, 2022 have written letters of protest,” a memorandum to BUT members by Belinda Wilson, incumbent BUT president, read on September 29.

“The BUT’s election cannot be certified until the completion of the investigation.

“Three candidates that wrote protest letters are as follows: Dion Johnson candidate for president, Jason Haley candidate for vice president and Crystal McIntosh Ferguson candidate for assistant treasurer.

“The 15 unofficial successful candidates await the outcome of the investigation and the certificate of the election as we look forward to serving you for the next three years.”

Mrs Laing explained some of the challenges that were experienced on election day.

She said: “What’s happening is that a few of the candidates would have contested the elections legitimately due to anomalies or inconsistencies with the election as it related to some things that happened with the way the Department of Labour handled the election.

“Certain polling stations particularly at Walker’s Hall there were no ballots for vice president at the opening of the poll and so for about two or three hours or so no one was able to vote at that poll.

“Some things had to happen as a result of that which were not consistent with what should happen and so you know it disadvantaged some of our candidates and then at the other polling station we had some things happen that really should not have happened with an election.”

She continued: “I applaud the efforts of the Department of Labour but at the same time we understand that with an election the size of ours, things can happen and things did happen.

“It disadvantaged some of the candidates and so in fairness to them they submitted some complaints and as a result of that an investigation had to be launched and so we got a letter from the registrar letting us know that they launched an investigation into the concerns and as a result the certificate will not be issued at this time.

“So, the status quo remains until an investigation has been completed and until persons are satisfied everyone has to remain in their positions.

“As secretary general I can tell you anyone would be concerned when you send the majority of the ballots to an island that only has a little over a hundred members and you send hundreds of ballots over there, why?” Mrs Laing also asked.

“So, you know there were just some things that caused you to be very concerned.”

She said it was not immediately clear how long the investigation would take to be completed.

In a letter outlining some concerns, Mr Johnson said Mrs Wilson’s memo expressing optimism over another three-year term would not overshadow his desire to ensure the equality and equitable treatment of all membership for the future of the organisation.

“Belinda Wilson, president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, took the time to name me in a dispute between myself and the Department of Labour,” Mr Johnson wrote.

“This action against the government is to ensure any member of the Bahamas Union of Teachers with the ambition to seek executive office, will be afforded the opportunity to participate in a fair and honest election process.

“If the circumstances were different and I was sitting in the chair of president, I would have expected the same type of action from our good president.

“I do note that the formal statement of the president is consistent with how the next three years of the executives of the Bahamas Union of Teachers will operate. An official communication to the membership of this union should come through the office of the secretary general unless that officer has been subjugated.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express the real contemplation of matters that should be of greater interest to the desk of the president: allowances have yet to be paid for work already completed. When will subject coordinators, level head, team leaders and other teachers with post of responsibilities receive their allowance for the academic year 2021-2022?

“More than 500 members left the Bahamas Union of Teachers within a year, and more than 40 teachers left the members in less than 24 hours after the elections held on September 22, 2022 for just $2 less dues. What is the plan to address the emergency of membership loss?

“Finally members of this great union, the fear of change should never overshadow our judgement of being fair. A fair election process for all will solidify the true benefit of being a member of an organisation that will cater to all and not only a selected few.”