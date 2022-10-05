Man in court on unlawful sex charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services after being accused of having sex with a woman against her will when they were both teenagers.

Skyler Saunders faced Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

It is alleged that in 2018, when he was 16 years old he had unprotected sex with a 14-year-old girl without her consent.

Due to the gravity of the offence the accused was not required to enter a plea in court. However, he was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused was also told that as the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, he would have to apply for it through the higher court.

Until bail is granted, Saunders will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused’s VBI is set for service on December 5.