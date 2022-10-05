Probation for assaulting and threatening woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was placed on probation for a year yesterday after admitting to assaulting and threatening a woman with a wrench.

Dustin Taylor, 39, faced Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on charges of assault with a dangerous instrument and threats of harm.

On September 21 at Haven Road, Rock Crusher, Taylor assaulted Stephanie Riley with a wrench and threatened her with harm.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to both charges at the earliest opportunity.

Magistrate Swain placed Taylor on a year’s probation. If he breaches his probation, he risks a 30-day sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.