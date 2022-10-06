Man fined $500 for poaching crawfish

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $500 in Magistrate’s Court yesterday for poaching crawfish in a protected area.

Lushone Rolle, 36, represented by Sonia Timothy, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of poaching.

On September 23 near Cistern Cay, west of Indigo Island, Rolle was apprehended by Royal Bahamas Defense Force officers in a 12ft white whaler vessel.

It was in this exclusive fishery zone protected by the BNT that authorities saw him throw a cooler containing 31 crawfish tails overboard.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

As part of her plea of mitigation, Ms Timothy stated that this was her client’s first offence and that he works in the fishing industry. She further stated that Rolle is remorseful for his actions and is committed to not reoffending.

In addition to citing his early plea of guilt, the attorney asked the court to be as lenient as possible with the defendant.

The defendant was fined $500 for the offence or risks one month in prison.

The crawfish seized in this incident is to be forfeited to the Crown.