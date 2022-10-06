Search goes on for missing Eight Mile Rock woman

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE search continues for a missing 56-year-old Eight Mile Rock woman who suffers from a mental illness and has not been seen since July.

A team of volunteers, including family and friends, gathered at the International Bazaar on Tuesday evening searching the area for Stephanie Chisholm, of Hanna Hill.

Jerad Bethel, the missing woman’s son, is concerned about his mother’s welfare because she requires care for a mental and medical condition.

Chisholm has diabetes and suffers from schizophrenia.

Over a dozen people joined Mr Bethel around 5.30pm as he searched the burned out and dilapidated building structures in the Bazaar. They also searched among overgrown bushes in the area as well as the adjacent property at the rear of the old Princess Tower/Royal Oasis Resort.

“We are in search for my mother Stephanie Chisholm, and just trying to search as much as we could so we would not leave anything unturned,” he said. “We do not know whether something happened or if she is safe. We don’t know if any foul play is involved or if she is sick somewhere and doesn’t have the strength to get up and come home - all of that is a big concern, right now.

“She has been missing for a little over two months since the end of July. She suffers from schizophrenia and is diabetic. She has sugar and all of that is a concern, right now.”

According to Mr Bethel, his mother was last seen at the KFC near one of their family member‘s home in the Freeport area.

He has been searching for her since August 1 when she did not return home. Mr Bethel has been checking places that his mother is known to frequent in the Freeport area.

“We have not found her,” he said. “I would normally roam the areas she would be in to see if she is there because I know where she would go. And so, I would always check on her to make sure she is okay in those areas.”

Mr Bethel has got assistance in his search efforts from some police officers, family members, friends, and local citizens in Grand Bahama.

“I want to say thanks to everyone who has been showing up, posting, and calling,” he said. “Even if it was not her, it is good just to know that people are actually looking. If it is the wrong person, it does not matter because the important thing is that people are looking.”

Mr Bethel said he is the oldest of his mother’s five children.

“I love her to death, despite the challenges (she may have). I keep her dear to my heart.”

They have also searched in Eight Mile Rock, but have not been able to locate her.

According to a police flyer, Ms Chisholm is about five feet, five inches tall. She has a dark brown complexion, black hair, and dark brown eyes. She weighs 130 pounds and is of a slim build.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact police in Grand Bahama at 350- 3014/6, 911, or the nearest police station.