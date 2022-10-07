Investigator testifies in case of man charged with unlawful sex with minor, possession of child pornography

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

A lead police investigator told the Supreme Court that a 13-year-old girl told police she had sex with a man who threatened to release nude photos of her if she did not have sex with him.

Detective Lynette Leadon, of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, took the witness stand on Friday in the rape trial of Hayward Dorsett.

Dorsett is charged with having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and possession of child pornography.

It is alleged that between April 13 and April 14, 2021, the accused had sex with a minor, aged 13 years. It is also alleged that on the date in question he was found in possession of nude photos and videos of the child.

Justice Andrew Forbes is presiding over the case, which is before a 12-member jury. Lead prosecutor Ashley Carroll and Erica Culmer-Curry are appearing on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

K Brian Hanna is representing Dorsett.

In her testimony on Friday, Detective Leadon said that the father, accompanied by the female minor, went to Central Police Station on April 14, 2021 and made a complaint. The young girl told police that she had sex with the accused on April 13. She also claimed that Dorsett had shown her nude photographs of herself and told her he would expose them if she did not have sex with him.

The detective said the minor was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital and examined by a doctor. Detective Leadon, who was present during the examination, said the doctor found that the girl had had sex recently. “Her hymen was not intact,” she told the court.

Dorsett was arrested and taken to the Police Station for questioning. Detective Leadon conducted a record of the interview.

The detective said Dorsett denied having sex with the minor. She said the accused told her he had attempted to have sex with her and had threatened to send photos out if she did not have sex with him.

The accused, she said, pursued the victim, had broken curfew and drove to her residence at night.

Det Leadon said police extracted nude photographs and videos of the virtual complainant from Dorsett’s phone. She said that Dorsett confessed that a friend named, Kiano, had sent him the nude photographs and video of the minor.

When questioned by Mr Hanna as to whether police had found nude photos and videos on Kiano’s phone, Det. Leadon said police had checked, but nothing was found on his phone.

The trial was adjourned to Wednesday, October 12, at 11am.