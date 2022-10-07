‘Victimised’ public servants urged ‘come forward’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRESS Secretary Clint Watson has urged public servants who claim victimisation to come forward and seek recourse through the proper channels.

He made the comments yesterday after The Tribune published the anonymous accounts of a senior civil servant and an island administrator who claimed unfair treatment despite not being politically affiliated or facing reprimand at any time in their careers.

Ahead of this, former Public Service Minister Brensil Rolle called on the Davis administration to treat all in the civil service fairly while doubling down on a Free National Movement press release, which raised concerns over the issue.

In response, Mr Watson had strong words for the former minister, suggesting he was only looking to gain “political points.”

“As a journalist the very same issue I brought to the very same minister, the same former politician who spoke to you and he was enraged that we made such suggestions, but we had proof as well,” Mr Watson said during an Office of the Prime Minister’s press briefing yesterday. “So, it’s so amazing that he comes back now so self-righteous.

“But I always say this, if you’re an advocate for people and fight for people, don’t fight for political points.

“If you know somebody who is coming to you who said they have been dealt a blow in their relationships from past ministers to present ministers you pick up the phone and call the minister to say ‘so-and-so is not being treated fairly, can you assist?’

“Be the advocate for people rather than political points.”

In earlier comments on the issue, Mr Watson said he hoped the Davis administration was not treating people poorly.

“I think what we need to put into perspective is what are we calling victimisation?

“I believe it does exist. It has for years. I certainly have told my story over and repeatedly of being a product of that and so to stand up here and say this is not happening it would be foolish.

“Now in this administration because we are based on being a people’s administration, I certainly would hope that that’s not what we’re doing.

“I can’t speak for every individual who works in the government system, but I do know that there are positions that are political appointments where the administration would appoint somebody to the position and when the administration changes that person can be transferred or removed in political appointments. That’s clear.

“Now for people who may have individual stories of saying ‘I was personally victimised,’ I encourage them to come forward.

“There is a recourse. There is a way to have that addressed if people feel they’ve been dealt a disservice. I invite them to come forward to the minister responsible for the Public Service, the honourable Pia Glover-Rolle who has very much an open ear to listen to people and their concerns or complaints and to have them addressed.

“I can’t say ‘oh yea we know about so-and-so’ because I don’t.

“But I do know there is recourse and I do believe firmly that no one should have to face that and if there are people who are facing that I do encourage people to come forward and have the matters addressed.

“I do hope that we can solve those issues where people have been dealt with unfairly and separate those from the political talks and rhetoric that make the papers on a regular basis.”