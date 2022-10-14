$2,000 fine for man who stole phone

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Court Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was ordered to pay a fine in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday after admitting to stealing a luxury phone earlier this month.
Jeremy Ferguson, 27, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of stealing and receiving.
On October 2 in New Providence, Ferguson stole a black iPhone 13 pro valued at $1,499 which belongs to Darren Darville.
After Ferguson pleaded guilty to theft, the receiving charge was withdrawn by the court.
As such the Magistrate ordered the defendant to pay a fine of $2,000 for the offence. Ferguson is expected to return to court on November 4 to provide proof of payment.
