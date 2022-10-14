$2,000 fine for man who stole phone

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to pay a fine in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday after admitting to stealing a luxury phone earlier this month.

Jeremy Ferguson, 27, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of stealing and receiving.

On October 2 in New Providence, Ferguson stole a black iPhone 13 pro valued at $1,499 which belongs to Darren Darville.

After Ferguson pleaded guilty to theft, the receiving charge was withdrawn by the court.

As such the Magistrate ordered the defendant to pay a fine of $2,000 for the offence. Ferguson is expected to return to court on November 4 to provide proof of payment.