Charges over break-ins at rectory and business

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with recent break-ins at a rectory and a business.

The accused was further bound over to keep the peace for one year after admitting to an additional drug offence.

Breon McKenzie, 22, represented by Attorney Maria Daxon, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on four charges. These include shopbreaking, attempted shopbreaking, damage and possession of dangerous drugs.

Between 3.30pm September 10 and 7.45am September 12 McKenzie is alleged to have broken into R & T Investment on Dunmore Avenue with intent to steal. During a similar timeframe of 10pm September 11 and 1.45am September 12, McKenzie is further accused of attempting to break into St Francis and St Joseph’s Rectory on Boyd Road. This incident led to an estimated $306.68 worth of damage to two windows at the rectory.

Then on October 12, McKenzie was arrested for having three grams of Indian Hemp in his possession.

After electing to continue his matter before the Magistrate, the accused pleaded not guilty to the shopbreaking and damage charges. However, he pleaded guilty to the drug charge. It was at this time the prosecution revealed that the accused had earlier court matters.

McKenzie was bound to keep the peace for one year for the drug offence. Should he be found in default he faces a $500 fine or three months in prison.

As for the accused’s remaining charges he was granted $5,000 bail for each break-in with one or two sureties. Under the conditions of his bail McKenzie is expected to sign in at Nassau Street Police Station on Wednesdays and Fridays by 6pm.

McKenzie’s trial is scheduled for November 29.