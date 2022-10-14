Man guilty of rape of minor, possession of child pornography

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

HAYWARD Dorsett was found guilty in the Supreme Court on Friday of rape of a minor and possession of child pornography.

A jury of five women and four men delivered unanimous verdicts of 9-0 guilty on both charges.

Dorsett, 23, of Holmes Rock, was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl and possession of child pornography.

He was represented by Attorney K Brian Hanna.

According to court evidence, Dorsett harassed the teen for two weeks to have sex with him. He told the teen he had nude photos and videos of her on his cellular phone and threatened to post them if she did not have sex with him. Between April 13 and April 14, 2021, he drove to a location where the teen was staying and had sex with her in the back seat of his vehicle.

Lead Prosecutor Ashley Carroll, assisted by Erica Culmer-Curry, appeared for the Crown. Justice Andrew Forbes presided over the case.

Dorsett was remanded to the Department of Correction until December 5, 2022, for sentencing.