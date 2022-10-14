Murder charge in connection with Farmers Market shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded by a Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with a shooting at a Farmers Market last month that left another man, who was on bail for murder, dead.

The accused claimed that the victim was responsible for the death of his brother in 2019.

Brandon Evans, 28, represented by Attorney Domek Rolle, faced Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of murder.

On October 7 at a Farmer’s Market on Baillou Hill Road South, Brandon Evans is accused of being involved in the death of Andy Johnson. According to police reports Evans, wearing a camouflage jacket, approached Johnson at the western end of the market, before shooting him multiple times.

It is said that while Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, the suspect fled in a dark coloured Nissan Cube.

At the time of his death Johnson was on bail charged with the 2019 murder of Brian Evans Jr, the defendant’s brother.

As the defendant awaited arraignment, he struggled to maintain his composure openly breaking into tears in court.

Due to the gravity of the offence, Evans was not required to enter a plea. He was informed that his case would be fast tracked to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The Magistrate informed Evans that as he did not have the authority to grant him bail in his jurisdiction, he would have to apply for it at the higher court.

Until bail is granted, Evans will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

After formally being read his charges, concerns were raised over Evans’ safety in remand, claiming that the victim in this matter has gang affiliations.

Attorney Rolle said that his client was the victim of police abuse while in custody at the CDU. The defendant went on to tell the court that officers there allegedly put a fish bag over his head and placed him in a body bag to beat him into saying what they wanted on record.

In response Magistrate Serville noted the complaints made by counsel as well as his objection to his client’s alleged confession under duress at the onset.

Before being taking into remand, Evans tearfully embraced his mother.

The defendant’s VBI will be served on November 30.