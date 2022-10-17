Police probe Freeport robbery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Freeport on Friday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that the incident occurred shortly after 8pm in the area of Drake Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene to investigate, they spoke to an adult male who reported that while he and a female were at an apartment complex, a masked man armed with a handgun approached him and demanded cash.

The male victim handed over an undetermined amount of cash to the gunman. There was a struggle, and the gunman was able to flee on foot. He left behind the pistol, containing a quantity of ammunition.