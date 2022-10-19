30-year-old dies in traffic accident

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

POLICE in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident that left a 30-year-old man dead yesterday.

According to police, a man was driving a blue Nissan Note east on Tonique Williams Darling Highway when he reportedly collided with a male who was in a wheelchair.

The accident occurred around 7am yesterday.

The victim, a resident of Theodore Lane, was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services, but died of his injuries.