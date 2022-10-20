Police investigate ‘man with knife’ at school

By JADE RUSSELL

POLICE have confirmed an investigation is ongoing into a six-year-old girl’s account that she was approached and chased by a man with a knife while at school.

In a statement, police said the girl was able to evade the suspect who fled the area in a dark coloured vehicle.

“The incident reportedly occurred after school was dismissed,” police said. “Police are investigating and appealing to parents and guardians to collect their child/children immediately following school or as soon as practicable. Parents are also reminded to instill in their children not to talk or take anything from strangers.”

Yesterday, The Tribune contacted acting Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell for further insight into the situation.

“The child reported that she was hit by an unknown male adult with a knife shortly after school, that’s what she reported,” Mrs McCartney-Russell said.

Following the alleged incident, there has been a meeting with the child’s parents.

“There was an investigation conducted by the school administrators, so they would have met with the parents. And they would have met with the teachers who were at the gate as well as some other staff members and students who were in the vicinity.”

When asked if there were security officers present on the school’s campus, she said there were although she was unable to give an exact number of how many officers.

Following the incident, a post on social media site Facebook circulated on Tuesday claiming that the school involved was Claridge Primary, and urging parents to be vigilant.

“Parents be on High Alert,” the post by an alleged parent read.

“A gentleman came on campus in hopes to take a girl child. He had a knife and made an attempt to take a child. The child ran and screamed from the bathroom area and the man fled in a black vehicle. Please double check the whereabouts of your kids today”.

Many parents raised their concerns about the safety for students, questioning the security measures of the school.