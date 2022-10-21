Not guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN pleaded not guilty in the Supreme Court on Friday to vehicular manslaughter in relation to a traffic fatality that occurred on JFK Drive in February.

Altanease Rolle, 24, represented by attorney Rhodreka Strachan, stood before Justice Bernard Turner for her arraignment on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

It is alleged that Rolle drove in a dangerous manner while heading west around 1.40am on February 14 on John F Kennedy Drive. It was at this time that she is alleged to have struck and killed Sandy Rolle with her vehicle while he was on his way to work.

The 53-year-old victim died of his injuries at the scene while the suspect involved in the alleged fatal hit-and-run is accused of failing to report the incident within 24 hours.

At the time of the incident, Rolle’s vehicle, a Toyota Passo, was unlicensed and uninsured. Rolle is alleged not to have had a valid licence.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. Justice Turner informed her that her case would be transferred to Justice Gregory Hilton.

She will receive her trial date at 2pm on November 10. Rolle’s bail is to be upheld until her subsequent court appearance.