Teenager accused of unlicensed firearms, ammunition possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court on Friday after being accused of having two unlicensed pistols with live ammunition.

Aries Martin, 19, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and a single count of possession of ammunition.

On October 6 in New Providence being concerned with another, Martin is accused of having a black Glock .9mm pistol and a black Austria .9mm pistol, both with their serial numbers erased. At the time of his arrest, Martin is also said to have been found with three live rounds of .9mm ammunition.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. The magistrate granted Martin bail at $7,500. Under the conditions of his bail the accused is expected to sign in at Alice Town Police Station every Wednesday by 6pm.

The trial in this matter will begin on November 30.