Woman and teen plead not guilty to separate murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN and a teenage boy pleaded not guilty to two separate murder charges in the Supreme Court on Friday, with the woman being accused of the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend last year.

Yacintha Miller, 36, represented by Roger Minnis, stood before Justice Bernard Turner for her arraignment on a charge of murder.

Miller is accused of stabbing Lesly Minnis in the chest on October 19, 2021 in Pinewood Gardens. Minnis died in hospital.

In court Miller pleaded not guilty to the charge. The judge informed the accused that her bail would be continued and that she was to appear before Justice Weech-Gomez on November 1 for fixture of a trial date.

An 18-year-old male, represented by Shannon Fernander, also appeared before Justice Turner on a separate murder charge. His mother was present during his arraignment.

He is accused of being concerned with others in the death of Ashton McPhee on December 18, 2021. He was a minor at the time of the offence.

In court the teenager pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was informed that he is to appear before Justice Deborah Fraser on November 3 at 10am for his trial’s fixture in her court. His bail will also continue.