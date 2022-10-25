FACE TO FACE: A pastor and a visionary

By FELICITY DARVILLE

PASTOR Kendal “Kenny” Carroll has always had a prophetic gift. Even as a child, his mother pointed out that he has “inner sight”, as his dreams and visions would come true, and help family and friends in their lives. He also had the gift of speech, and together, these two talents gave way to his path and purpose in life.

When he was 12 years old, he travelled to Eleuthera to his aunt’s funeral. there, family members asked him to read the obituary during the service. He shied away, but they encouraged him to be bold and take the podium. That day, unbeknownst to him, would chart the course of his life as a preacher of the Gospel. The church was moved to hear the young boy read the obituary.

Philip Bethel was the Member of Parliament in Eleuthera at the time. He went over to the young Kenny and asked him, “Are you a preacher”? The young boy said, “No”. But MP Bethel must have seen the future. He told the youth that he is such a good speaker that he would be a pastor in the future. MP Bethel told him that when he spoke, all was left was for him to have an altar call, and he would have brought people to Christ that very day, because his voice had the ability to draw people in and motivate them.

These talents grew as Kenny did, with the loving guidance of his parents Kendal and Constance Carroll, who were married for 60 years before his mother passed away. He was raised in a loving home on Shirley Street with his elder sisters Kendalee and Kencene. Being the baby and the only boy, he had a very close relationship with his mother. She instilled in her children that “education is the key to success”.

Because of this, Kenny applied himself well in his education. His formative years were spent at St Bede’s Primary, before he went on to Prince William Junior and Senior High. Here, he blossomed as a student.

Committed to learning, the young Kenny would walk from their second homestead in Highbury Park all the way to Blue Hill Road to catch the school bus. But before all of that, he would rise at 4am every morning to study and do his homework. At school, choosing the right friends was everything. They would motivate each other, go to the library together, and aim for good grades in all subjects. He and his friends are all successful today because of it. They included Dr Ian Smith; attorney and politician Romauld Ferreira; University Professor in Vermont Darren Davis; Educator Trevase Adderley (deceased); and others.

Several teachers saw his gifts and encouraged him along the way, including Sister Annie Thompson; the late Dr CW Saunders; Mr Jeffrey Wood; Ms Cheffield; Ms Symonette (deceased); and Ms Isaacs, his teacher in Forms 1, 2 and 3.

During his schooling years, Kenny had a well rounded life, participating in numerous church and extra curricular activities. He played trumpet in the Boys Brigade, and had the opportunity to travel the world. At Holy Family Church, he was president of the youth group. He participated in Boys Scouts, as well as the Big Brother, Little Brother programme. He even helped his aunt at Carrolls’ Pre School on Shirley Street, where he assisted with after school care.

When it was time to graduate, Kenny’s Uncle Malachi Lundy played a pivotal role in encouraging him not to get a job, but to pursue college. He did so, and ended up with a lengthy college career that earned him degrees and certificates in teaching, broadcasting, geography and theology. Institutions of learning included The College of The Bahamas (now University); North Tennessee Bible Institute; Border College; and Success training Institute.

During his tertiary Bible studies, he was greatly impacted by Dr Betty Cleare, who prophesied that he would do great things in life with his prophetic gift. When he returned to Nassau, Apostle Matthew Rolle recognised his gift, and told Kenny that he wanted to “pull it out of him”. That was the start of his ministering to the public, and the evolution of Pastor Kenny Carroll.

Pastor Carroll would go on to touch many lives through ministry. Throughout his spiritual journey, youth empowerment and community building were always important to him. Ordained as a pastor and prophet, he would create life changing programmes, all in an effort to fulfil his personal mandate to “touch one person, one soul”, so his living would not be in vain.

Professionally, Pastor Carroll developed his skills at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas. He began as a script assistant, moving up to a producer, then an editor, before becoming a radio and television host. He worked to produce countless programmes with great Bahamian broadcasters including: Obie Wilchcombe (current Minister of Social Services and Urban Development); Debbie Bartlett; Agnes Ferguson; Ed Bethel; Fred Mitchell (current Minister of Foreign Affairs); Darold Miller; Calsey Johnson; Michelle Malcolm; Katie Longley; Yvette Stuart; and Kirk Smith.

“My father was a builder; he would read the blueprint and make things happen,” Pastor Carroll said.

“I think I take after him. I remember when Obie Wilchcombe would come up with programme ideas and bring them to me. I would bring them to life. We did so many things, like documentaries for Social Services, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Bridal Show. I created a show called Morning Joy and I used to host it. It is now hosted by Sherese Williams.”

Despite a successful career at ZNS, Pastor Carroll felt a call to Minister the Gospel in the United States of America. This opened new doors to his spiritual growth. He said he “went to South Carolina on faith” and it turned out to be one of the best decisions of his life.

He ended up at Gospel Impact Radio in South Carolina and there, he spent ten years creating radio shows and even television shows that impacted thousands of people in the community and beyond. He continued to labour in God’s vineyard. He was appointed head of Christian Life Church in South Carolina, and was eventually ordained Bishop there. The pews of the church were often filled because of his willingness to share his prophetic gift to help guide others. After a decade of service abroad, Pastor Carroll said he listened to the voice of God when he assigned him back to his homeland in The Bahamas.

Pastor Carroll got married, then divorced, and eventually remarried the love of his life, Veronica, to whom he has been married for over 18 years. A teacher at Stapledon School, he and Veronica built a life together of dedicated service to youth and community. His adult children Kendal, Kenyawn, and Kneth, along with granddaughter Ivy, make it all worthwhile.

But Pastor Carroll faced a battle that nearly claimed his life. He had faced trials and tribulations along the journey, but this one was so tough, he said he was “struck by the enemy”.

“It all happened so fast,” he said.

“One minute, I was preparing to complete my year-end revivals in several cities overseas, and the next, the walls of darkness were caving in on me.”

The pastor who had helped to heal many at his revivals and services, would need the hand of God to touch his own life as he battled with pneumonia.

“The nights became longer and the days shorter as the fight endured,” he recalls.

To fight for his life, Pastor Carroll had to lean on God like never before. His wife and daughter were his ministering angels, nursing him through the ordeal. He would play an audiotape of Bishop Paul Morton’s message at the 2006 Walking in Victory Conference in Greensboro, North Carolina. More importantly, there were a series of Bible scriptures and hymns that helped to lift his spirit through the darkest times, when his breath was failing and his strength was weak.

Jeremiah 32:27 was amongst them: “Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: is there anything too hard for me?”

Going through this physical health ordeal gave Pastor Carroll a personal view of what many whom he prayed for had gone through. It helped him to see the light at the end of the tunnel; to persevere, and to beat the illness that could have claimed his life.

For this reason, he documents his experience in his newly-released book: “A Pastor’s Testimony: I Still Believe in Wonders and Signs”. This book, he said, is designed to touch the hearts of all who face tribulations, whether it be in their health or in life. He gives insights to the Bible verses and hymns that pulled him through until he was victorious. He believes his testimony can help to give courage and spiritual strength so that others who are battling could be victorious, too.

Produced by One Rib Publications, Pastor Carroll’s book can be found at Logos Bookstore in the Harbour Bay Plaza. He has bared his soul, telling all about his trial, how he perceived the onslaught of medical issues, and how he conquered them all.

Today, Pastor Carroll serves as the deputy director of Family Islands for the Urban Renewal Commission. he is actively involved in church and civic activities. He and his wife were ministering in Abaco and survived the terrible ordeal that beset when Hurricane Dorian hit in 2019. He is heavily involved in a Kiwanis Over the Hill Program to impact young people. He teaches Sunday school at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk, and he assists with the Food Bank. He continues to walk in his path of service, never forgetting that “God’s grace and mercy” is what brought him through.

Pastor Emeritus Tom Roberts, retired pastor of East Street Gospel Chapel said: “He has prioritised with accuracy, clarity and literary quality (this testimony) with the goal of creating a translation for public and private reading for all to relate, with Evangelism teaching, preaching, memorable and leisurely use.”

Elder Peter Bates, CEO of the Sign Man called Pastor Carroll “a man of God, a devout follower of Christ, and most importantly, he is not ashamed to tell anyone who is seeking or not seeking hope and peace in Jesus, his story, his testimony”.

Pastor Bryn of St Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk called him a “friendly, personable, humble and teachable” who is “passionate with regards to matters of faith”. Pastor Carroll also received words of encouragement on his book release from many of his spiritual mentors, including Pastor Wood, and many of his colleagues.

Perhaps the greatest testimony came from his beloved wife Veronica: “Being tattered and torn, sinking in despair, thinking that nobody cared as I sat there by the bedside of my sick husband... hearing him repeat these words with tears in his eyes: ‘Though they slay me, yet will I keep trusting Him’. My mind reflects back to the many friends my husband prayed for and helped in many ways. He looked for them to come and visit with words of encouragement, but there was none that came. Instead, friends passed his bedside with their heads held straight or turned to the other side. They talked about him, assuming the negatives. Many times, I too felt like giving up and wanted to walk away from it all. But God reminded me of Job’s encounter with his wife and asked me, ‘Why do you want to give up? it’s only a test.’ Oh, how I wept for forgiveness. Then, I decided to stand all the way with my sick, helpless husband. No, it wasn’t easy through it all. But today, I can say it was truly worth it.”