Man in custody after over $400,000 confiscated

A man from Bernard Road is in police custody after being found in possession of over $400,000 in mixed currency on Tuesday.

Officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by officers from the Financial Crimes Investigation Branch, arrested the 57-year-old at around 11am.

Preliminary reports reveal that officers were conducting routine traffic stops in the Cable Beach area, when they conducted a search of a flatbed truck and found a large amount of cash.

Officers later executed a search warrant on the driver’s residence and found an additional amount of cash, in Bahamian and US currency.

The confiscated cash totalled over $400,000 and police believe it to be from the proceeds of crime.

Active police investigations continue.