$1m cocaine seized on ship

POLICE seized over $1m in suspected cocaine during a search of a vehicle freighter yesterday.

The seizure was a collaborative effort between officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force along with officers from Bahamas Customs.

As a result, more than 142 pounds of suspected cocaine were confiscated shortly before 5am when officers conducted a routine search of a vehicle freighter.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $1,060,000. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident however an investigation continues.