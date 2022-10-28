Man admits owning gun to protect himself as drug dealer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison on Friday after admitting owning a gun to protect himself as a drug dealer.

Basil Clarke, 46, stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Clarke was arrested on October 25 after he was found with a black Glock .45mm pistol with the serial number erased. Clarke was also found in possession of three unfired rounds of .45mm ammunition as well as a stash of Indian hemp.

In court Clarke pleaded guilty to the offence and admitted to having a gun for his own protection while selling weed.

The magistrate remanded the accused to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as he awaits sentencing for the offence on January 16, 2023.

In a separate case, a man was fined $5,000 in Magistrate’s Court after admitting to having 31 rounds of unfired ammunition in 2015.

Barry Rolle, 34, represented by attorney Ian Cargill, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of ammunition.

In 2015 Rolle was arrested after he was found with 31 unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In his latest court appearance Rolle reversed his earlier position and pleaded guilty to the charge.

His attorney asked the court to be lenient with his client citing the fact that he is both gainfully employed and a father. Rolle was fined $5,000 for the offence; he is expected to pay $3,000 before his release. Rolle’s outstanding balance is expected to be paid by December 1.