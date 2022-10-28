Not guilty plea to drug charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $10,000 bail in Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with a drug bust of over $60,000 worth of Indian hemp over the summer.

Don Reuben Bastian, 40, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

On August 1 on Jean Street, it is alleged that Bastian, being concerned with others, conspired to and possessed 63.1lbs of Indian hemp.

DEU officers seized an estimated $63,100 worth of marijuana after conducting a raid on the premises.

In court Bastian pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted $10,000 bail.

Under the conditions of his bail the accused is to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and is expected to sign in at the nearest police station every Saturday by 6pm.

The trial in this matter is to begin on December 8.