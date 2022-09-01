Husband is accused over car crash that killed wife

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A HUSBAND was charged with vehicular manslaughter yesterday in connection with a car crash that killed his wife and injured his children.

He was one of two men who were granted bail yesterday after being arraigned on two separate charges of vehicular manslaughter. The other man was charged with causing the death of a pedestrian as a result of reckless driving.

Jonathon Sands, 33, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on four charges: vehicular manslaughter, failure to notify change in ownership, driving in a vehicle not covered under third-party risk insurance and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Around 10.25pm on April 30, while driving west on West Bay Street, Sands is alleged to have lost control of his 2007 white Nissan Bluebird and crashed into a tree in the median. His 26-year-old wife Lashonna Sands, of Bellot Avenue, was in the front passenger seat and died at the scene.

Sands was not required to enter a plea in court.

He was granted $11,000 bail. Magistrate Vogt-Evans also ordered that he report to Carmichael Station the last Sunday of every month.

Should the accused breach these conditions, his bail will be cancelled and he will be placed on remand.

Sands will return to court on November 24. He is represented by Ian Cargill.

Another man, Price Dean, 52, faced Magistrate Vogt-Evans on a charge of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of Winston Davis.

Around 1.55am on June 8, according to police reports, Dean is said to have been driving the wrong way on Frederick Street while speeding in a red 2007 Toyota Passo. At the intersection onto Bay Street, Dean’s car allegedly slammed into a white 2014 Honda Fit that had the green light travelling east.

After the collision, the white Fit came to a stop on the northern sidewalk of Bay Street pinning the victim Davis under the car. While the Jaws of Life were deployed by rescue services to lift the vehicle, Davis would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

Dean, who is still wearing a leg brace after the crash, was not required to enter a plea in court. He was granted $10,000 bail. Under the conditions of his bail Dean is expected to sign in at the Grove Police Station on the last Sunday of every month.

Failure to comply with these terms would result in his bail being revoked and Dean being put in remand.

Dean’s Voluntary Bill of Indictment is expected to be served on November 24.

He was also represented by Mr Cargill.