Man faces court over dog attack on woman

A MAN whose dog attacked a woman in his neighbourhood was charged with causing harm yesterday.

Gregory Hall, 51, of Prince Charles, appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on charges of causing harm and having a ferocious dog.

On August 17 on Prince Charles Drive, Hall is accused of allowing his aggressive dog to attack and cause harm to Catherine Knowles.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to both charges.

As there was no objection to bail from the prosecution, it was granted to the accused at $1,500 with one or two sureties.

These charges were lodged nearly a week after 61-year-old Anthony Swan was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Palm Tree Avenue in an unrelated incident.

No charges have been made in connection with that matter up to press time.

Meanwhile, Hall’s trial is set to begin on October 27.