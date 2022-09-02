No arrests yet over suspected fatal dog attack

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE said no arrests have been made in connection with the death of the man attacked by a dog last weekend.

According to reports, around 4am on Saturday, August 27, police were called to the intersection of Palm Tree Avenue and East Street where they discovered the man’s body with injuries consistent with bite marks.

When asked by The Tribune if any arrest had been made in connection with the incident police press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said “not as yet”.

“Police are presently conducting their investigations and once they have gotten to that point in the investigation where they feel like they need to speak to somebody else they will make an arrest,” CSP Skippings said.

“Once we have the information that someone is in custody, we will forward that information and if it leads to someone being charged, we will keep members of the public informed.”

Anthony Swan was the 61-year-old man police suspect was mauled to death by several dogs.

Arthur Swan, the brother of the deceased, told The Tribune in a recent interview that his brother used to be on the streets asking people for money due to his mental condition, however that did not stop his family from loving him.

“He’s been in that condition for some 40 plus years,” Mr Swan explained.

“As a result of the drugs and the drugs led into a mental issue, he never rebounded. As much as my family tried, because we had him committed to Sandilands on numerous occasions. We paid a private psychologist and psychiatrist to deal with him on numerous occasions, but to no avail.”

Police are encouraging members of the public who have overly aggressive or uncontrollable dogs that they cannot restrain in aggressive situations or circumstances, consistently bark, are always agitated, fight, create disturbances with other animals, or try to attack people, to ensure their yards are properly secured and enclosed to prevent their animals escaping.

Members of the public are reminded that all dogs should be licensed and can visit the Department of Agriculture, Gladstone Road to pay the requisite fee of $6.72. Failure to license your animal will result in the owner(s) being fined $250.

For more information regarding breaches of the Animal Control Act residents are encouraged to contact the Royal Bahamas Police Force K-9 Unit @ 397-9600, or 397-9635, or Animal Control Unit at @325 -1178.