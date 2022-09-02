Non-profit group asks for donations

ABACO Strong, a non-profit organisation, is appealing for donations to continue its assistance outreach to Hurricane Dorian survivors who are still trying to rebuild three years later.

The organisation was founded six months after Hurricane Dorian made landfall in Abaco and Grand Bahama in response to the long-term rebuilding needs of residents.

It has assisted thousands of storm victims to date with home repairs and has also organised several community clean ups on Abaco among other things, according to founder Martha Fleury, who is also a longtime visitor to the island.

“One of our current initiatives that we are currently doing is building an aquaponic community garden that we are setting up in Treasure Cay,” said Ms Fleury.

“So we’ll have anywhere between 14 and 25 families that will participate and they will each have their own section of the garden to be able to grow their own vegetables and fruits.

“This is our way of creating a more sustainable environment and defeating food insecurity which has become a big problem in Abaco.”

Other initiatives planned by the organisation include the launch of a breakfast programme at Cooper’s Town Primary School which is set to begin in a few weeks.

However, in order to continue its outreach, the organisation is seeking to raise more funds through several events.

“So currently, one of our ways that we raise funds is by selling shirts and sweatshirts,” she added. “People love the Abaco Strong merchandise, and we’re currently doing a fundraiser for the third anniversary of Dorian to help us raise money to continue our programme.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit the organisation’s website, https://abacostrong.org.