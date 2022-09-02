Police probe suspected suicide after body found

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

OFFICERS are conducting inquiries into an alleged suicide after a man was found with a cable around his neck in bushes off Kelly Lane.

Police press liaison officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters on the scene yesterday the victim is believed to be a 41-year-old man who lives in that particular community, which is near Johnson Road.

“Around 2.30pm today’s date, we received a call that a male was found in this area. We responded and discovered a male with a cable wire about his neck. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased,” she said.

Asked if family members indicated whether the deceased had mental health issues, CSP Skippings said police were in the preliminary stages of their investigation, but assured they were going to speak with them to find out what may have led to this particular incident.

She added: “And at this point in time, I want to say that it’s a particularly rough time right now and there may be persons who may be going through various issues - it may be financial, it may be emotional from relationships. If you are going through some sort of difficult situation, I want to encourage you to reach out and speak to someone - a family member, a pastor, a teacher.

“Find someone in the community who you can speak to who can give you the sound advice that you need to take you through your difficult time and then to other family members and friends as well. You may see some persons going through stuff and you may say it’s none of your business. It may be so, but at least tell somebody so somebody can reach out and help somebody.”

Distraught loved ones were at the scene yesterday, but were too grief stricken to speak to reporters.