Olympian Shavez Hart shot dead in Abaco

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamian track and field community is mourning the death of Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart who was shot dead early on Saturday in Abaco.

According to police, a group of men got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of a local nightclub in Mount Hope, North Abaco, at around 2am, before one of the men left and returned with a firearm.

The gunman then reportedly shot Hart in the chest. He was taken to the local clinic where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was later arrested and taken into police custody.

Hart, a native of Coopers Town, would have celebrated his 30th birthday on September 6.

The eight-time Bahamas national sprint champion – four wins in both the 100 and 400 metres – was a graduate of St George’s High School in Grand Bahama, who went on to compete for South Plains Junior College before transferring to Texas.

He went on to win medals for The Bahamas in the 100m and in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams at various international meets including the CARIFTA Games, Pan Am Under-20 Championships, CAC Championships, World Indoor Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He represented The Bahamas in the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.