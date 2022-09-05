German man dead at work site in ‘suicide’

By LETRE SWEETING

JUST two days following the tragic death of 41-year-old Anthony Tilme from suspected suicide, a 51-year-old German was found dead by alleged suicide at a condo construction site on West Bay Street.

On Saturday, police responded to a call about the incident after employees there found a Caucasian man “hanging by tie straps” on the second floor of the building. When police arrived, they found the deceased on the second floor of the complex with injuries to his neck, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said.

The coroner, who arrived on the scene later, is assisting with the investigation into the alleged suicide, said CSP Skippings.

This is the fourth suspected suicide in the last month.

On Thursday, a 41-year-old man was found in the area of Kelly Lane off Johnson Road with cable wires around his neck.

Last month, police were investigating two alleged suicides.

The first one was in the Carmichael Road area. Initial information suggested that shortly after 11am a man in his early 20s was found unresponsive, hanging with a sheet around his neck.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed no signs of life.

This came after another alleged suicide occurred in late July when around 7pm police responded to a report of a male hanged in a property in the area of Marathon Road, north of Robinson Road.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed that the man showed no signs of life.

These incidents come ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, which has been observed around the world every September 10 since 2003.