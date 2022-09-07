CC Sweeting shuts early after electricity problem

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER classes at CC Sweeting Senior High School were dismissed early due electricity issues, Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson said officials must fix the issue in the “shortest time”.

The Ministry of Education announced the early dismissal on Facebook yesterday.

“The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training advises parents of students attending C C Sweeting Senior High School that school has been dismissed effective immediately due to a defective transformer on campus,” the ministry stated.

“Out of an abundance of caution, parents are asked to collect their children as soon as possible. The relevant agencies have been notified and teams are working to rectify the issue.”

Mrs Wilson called on the problem to be fixed quickly.

“The Ministry of Education and BPL must ensure that this electrical problem is remedied in the shortest time. The teachers are ready to teach but having no electricity is a major issue. The interruptions are hindering academic instruction. It must be corrected in the shortest time,” she said.

She said that the school has had this problem for several days now.