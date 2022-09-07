Six men hunted after armed robberies spree

NEW Providence police are searching for six men in connection with three separate armed robberies that occurred on Monday.

In the first incident, preliminary reports indicate that two men were visiting a woman in the Soldier Road area when they were approached by two men, one of whom was allegedly armed with a handgun.

“It is reported that the culprits robbed the victims of cash, a Samsung cell phone, and their gold Toyota Vitz, and fled the area followed by a black Honda Fit vehicle,” police said.

The second incident reportedly occurred shortly before 6pm at a business in the area of Mount Royal Avenue.

Two masked men, both allegedly armed with handguns, entered the establishment, approached the cashier, and demanded cash. They robbed the establishment of an undetermined amount of cash and escaped on foot.

The third incident reportedly occurred shortly after 10pm in the area of Arawak Cay.

According to reports, a man was in the area of Long Wharf Beach when he was approached and subsequently robbed of his black Honda Fit by two men who wore black ski masks.

One of the males produced a handgun which resulted in a struggle between the victim and the culprits resulting in the victim receiving minor injuries to his upper body.

“Police are once again appealing to members of the public to be extremely cautious when approaching armed suspects. While we appreciate your assistance and commitment to creating safer communities, we encourage you to pay attention to details of the suspects, such as height, complexion, tattoos, and clothing worn that would assist police in apprehending those who break the law,” police said.

In other crime news, a 23-year-old Nassau Village resident is in hospital after he was stabbed, police said.

The victim was at a business in the Carmichael Road area when he was approached and subsequently stabbed after 9pm on Monday by a man that he knew.

He was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to this matter, however, police are following positive leads.