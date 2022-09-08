‘We need crossing guards’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE lives and safety of many young students who walk to school daily are at risk due to the absence of crossing guards to assist them at busy causeways throughout Freeport.

Since the recent reopening of schools, children have been left on their own at a number of busy causeways during peak morning and after school hours.

School principals concerned for their students’ safety are calling for the return of crossing guards in the Freeport area. The Tribune understands that crossing guards fall under the Road Traffic Department, however, calls made there yesterday were not answered.

Maurice Moore Primary School principal Rodney Bethel said he hopes that the situation is addressed soon.

“It is for the safety of the children,” he said. “Last year we had a crossing guard at the school, but the Road Traffic Department has not assigned anyone since school reopened.”

Mr Bethel said he called and spoke to the City of Freeport Council chief councillor to inquire about when a crossing guard would be assigned at Maurice Moore Primary.

“She said they are going to hire some new persons and has promised to have one in place Monday past, but we haven’t seen anyone as yet.

“We called again today and was promised that one would be posted next week Monday. It is difficult to operate a school without a crossing guard,” he said.

In the meantime, Principal Bethel said a security officer and a school aid are assisting students with crossing the street after school.

“They are doing an excellent job, but it takes away from their regular duties, and we would be grateful if a crossing guard is assigned to assist with that because it is very difficult.

“During our PTA meeting last night, we told the parents of our concern about the safety of the students crossing the street. It is an issue that hopefully can be addressed very soon. We were promised again that one would be assigned this coming Monday.”

Vice-principal Lillian Walker said the crossing guards are needed because the traffic flow is heavy around the school.

“We welcomed the assistance of the crossing guard at the school who is also assisted by the school security to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to protect teachers and students,” she said.

When contacted for comments, Chief Councillor Frazette Gibson said that the Road Traffic Department assumed responsibility for salary payments of crossing guards in 2020.

She said she has also expressed her concerns to the Road Traffic Department and other government officials regarding the absence of the crossing guards on the streets.

“In 2020, the City of Freeport Council petitioned the former government at the time to take on the salaries of crossing guards because our budget had been cut severely each year, and it would have been a strain on our budget.“

She explained that as the crossing guards were already supervised by the Road Traffic Department, the council had asked the government to have the RTD take them on.

“They did, and this year makes it retroactive from 2020. However, with the coming of the reopening of school, l contacted the Deputy Controller Kevin Mortimer asking and reminding him that the crossing guard need to be on the streets. I was then informed that they would not be returning to the streets, and that was shocking because had I known, we would have kept them,” Ms Gibson said.

There were 13 crossing guards in total assigned in the Freeport area.

Ms Gibson said only one retiree crossing guard is currently assigned on Coral Road roundabout assisting students at the Freeport Primary and Walter Parker Primary Schools.

She said the council tried meeting with the administrator for the City of Freeport Council to assist with addressing the situation, but was unsuccessful.

Mrs Gibson said the council meets next Tuesday and will discuss the matter then.

“With our very limited budget, the council will go back to the table again for our meeting so we can hire crossing guards for strategic locations, and we are praying and hoping that nothing happens to our children in the interim.

“We may not be able to hire all, but we will hire some for strategic locations to make sure students are safe.”

According to Ms Gibson, one crossing guard was previously assigned at Maurice Moore, at Bishop Michael Eldon School, one at Coral Road and one at Coral Gardens for students at Freeport Primary and Walter Parker Primary Schools; one at the Jack Junior High School, and at Caribbean Electric and Kelly’s for students from the Back of Town Subdivision.