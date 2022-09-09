Man accused of possession of crime proceeds

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail in Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was accused of being in possession of over $5,000 believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Travis Hanna, 31, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of acquisition of the proceeds of criminal conduct and possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct.

On August 30 in New Providence, concerned with another, Hanna is accused of acquiring and being in possession of $5,845.55. This money is believed to represent another person’s proceeds of criminal conduct.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to both charges.

As there was no objection to bail by prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, $5,000 bail was granted to the accused with one or two sureties.

Hanna’s trial is expected to begin on November 3.