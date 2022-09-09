Man charged in connection with Gambier Village murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday after being charged in connection with the death of another man who was shot outside his home while investigating an attempted break-in.

Takeyo “Keyo” Poitier, 20, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt on charges of murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He is represented by attorneys Ian Cargill and Rhodreka Strachan.

Around 2.30am on September 6 on Douglas Road, Gambier Village, Poitier is alleged to have attempted to break into Shanton Johnson’s residence. When Johnson went outside to safeguard his home, he was shot multiple times by the intruder, resulting in his death.

On the same day of this fatal shooting, Poitier is said to have been found by police in possession of an unlicensed CNRA GORA .9mm pistol with the serial number erased. He is also said to have been carrying six unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition.

While the accused pleaded not guilty to the firearm and ammunition charges, due to the grave nature of the murder charge he was not required to enter a plea at this time.

Poitier was told that his murder charge will be fast tracked to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The chief magistrate denied the accused’s bail, but informed him of his right to apply for it in the Supreme Court.

Poitier is expected to return to court for service of his VBI and continuation of his other charges on January 28, 2023.