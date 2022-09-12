Seven more die from COVID

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MINISTRY of Health and Wellness officials have reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the nation’s death toll to 830.

The deaths were detailed in the Ministry of Health’s September 8 COVID report and took place between July 30-August 27. The victims are between the ages of 64 to 82 and are residents of Exuma, Andros and New Providence. Three were men and four victims were women.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Health clarified that the latest deaths were documented as a result of autopsy reports received on September 7. The ministry said these people died under circumstances that required autopsies—meaning they were not under a doctor’s care at the time of their death. The ministry also said these individuals were not known to the health system as having a COVID-19 illness that required hospital care.

The ministry also noted a decline in new positive COVID-19 cases.

“This decline matches the decrease or low rate of patients being hospitalised because of COVID-19. Overwhelmingly, less than 90 percent of patients admitted to hospital with COVID- 19 are there because of a COVID-19 defining illness. This means that they are admitted for some other health challenge,” the ministry noted.

Between last Wednesday through Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases gradually decreased by eight, going from a reported 137 on Wednesday, to 135 on Thursday and later, 129 on Friday.

During that time, only 13 new cases were reported.

Females are also reported to have more confirmed cases in comparison to males during this time frame.

Last week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville acknowledged the decrease in active cases but said there are no plans for further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. He wants members of the public to be reminded we are still in a pandemic.

“There has been significant relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions,” Dr Darville said last week. “The ones that remain reflect the bare minimum that are required to remind persons that we are still in a pandemic and that we are still vulnerable to increased numbers of cases because of our number one industry with source markets with decreased restrictions and testing rates.”

He also said: “COVID-19 remains a global pandemic. While we are happy that this version of the virus seems to cause a milder disease, we can never forget the challenges we have faced with the Delta variant. We do not know when the next variant will arise, nor if it will be mild like Omicron or deadly like Delta.”

The mask mandate for most indoor spaces remains in place.