Bahamas ‘not ready’ for step to republic

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE recent death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked conversation on whether The Bahamas should become a republic, however residents who spoke with The Tribune yesterday are not ready for the country to take that step yet.

Recently, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis said his administration would let Bahamians decide whether the country should transition into a republic.

Although Mr Davis suggested he would support the move to being a republic he underscored the decision as the country’s ties with the monarchy falls within The Bahamian people. Such a change would require a referendum.

Yesterday, The Tribune spoke to a few residents who shared their views on if the country should transition into a republic and remove King Charles as head of state.

Lynden Rahming said he believed the governance of the country should not change, however, he said it all depends on the voice of the people and what the majority wants.

“It shouldn’t change, I mean if you want it to change then go ahead, but I don’t know why people are making such a big deal about it. We are still a Commonwealth nation and a part of the Commonwealth. But if they choose to take a census and find out what the majority of persons want then sure let’s move. It’s the voice of the people that makes a difference,” Mr Rahming said.

Another resident, taxi driver Felton Cox, said he would prefer the country to keep its ties with the British monarchy.

“I would rather stay with the British, the world knows in my view that the British are generally stable. Because we in The Bahamas are in a major financial community, you want stability. You want people to have confidence in your systems and because we are a part of the British system along with the legal system people tend to have more confidence. And they are more up to do business with you than otherwise,” Mr Cox said.

Mr Cox said if he saw more financial security in the country he would be more supportive of the transition into a republic.

A straw vendor, who asked to be identified as Ms Jackie, said she believes in the long run it would be good for The Bahamas to become a republic, but right now there’s still work to be done before that step is taken.

Ms Jackie said: “It seems to be a trend in the Caribbean for the Commonwealth nations to now recognise at this stage in their existence that they should be a republic, with an elected president. I think that in the long run it would be good for The Bahamas, but right now we have such caustic partisan politics. I don’t think it will be in our best interest at this time because we have not evolved to the point where we think of anything other than red, yellow, and green.”

Barbados made the transition to a republic last year. International media reported this week that Antigua and Barbuda plan to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within the next three years, which could mean King Charles may be removed as that country’s head of state.