Bahamas ‘not ready’ for step to republic

THE recent death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked conversation on whether The Bahamas should become a republic, however residents who spoke with The Tribune yesterday are not ready for the country to take that step yet.
Recently, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis said his administration would let Bahamians decide whether the country should transition into a republic.
Although Mr Davis suggested he would support the move to being a republic he underscored the decision as the country’s ties with the monarchy falls within The Bahamian people. Such a change would require a referendum.
Yesterday, The Tribune spoke to a few residents who shared their views on if the country should transition into a republic and remove King Charles as head of state.
Lynden Rahming said he believed the governance of the country should not change, however, he said it all depends on the voice of the people and what the majority wants.
“It shouldn’t change, I mean if you want it to change then go ahead, but I don’t know why people are making such a big deal about it. We are still a Commonwealth nation and a part of the Commonwealth. But if they choose to take a census and find out what the majority of persons want then sure let’s move. It’s the voice of the people that makes a difference,” Mr Rahming said.
Another resident, taxi driver Felton Cox, said he would prefer the country to keep its ties with the British monarchy.
“I would rather stay with the British, the world knows in my view that the British are generally stable. Because we in The Bahamas are in a major financial community, you want stability. You want people to have confidence in your systems and because we are a part of the British system along with the legal system people tend to have more confidence. And they are more up to do business with you than otherwise,” Mr Cox said.
Mr Cox said if he saw more financial security in the country he would be more supportive of the transition into a republic.
A straw vendor, who asked to be identified as Ms Jackie, said she believes in the long run it would be good for The Bahamas to become a republic, but right now there’s still work to be done before that step is taken.
Ms Jackie said: “It seems to be a trend in the Caribbean for the Commonwealth nations to now recognise at this stage in their existence that they should be a republic, with an elected president. I think that in the long run it would be good for The Bahamas, but right now we have such caustic partisan politics. I don’t think it will be in our best interest at this time because we have not evolved to the point where we think of anything other than red, yellow, and green.”
Barbados made the transition to a republic last year. International media reported this week that Antigua and Barbuda plan to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within the next three years, which could mean King Charles may be removed as that country’s head of state.
joeblow 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
... we tried to be "independent" and have failed miserably at it (uncontrolled debt, illegal immigration, systemic corruption, failing health and education systems etc). We would have been better off if we remained a British colony. At least we would have a better educated populace with greater administrative efficiency in government.
Lastly, remember, the Brits were in Abaco to offer substantive help after Dorian, long before our own RBDF. So, do we really want to go it alone?
JokeyJack 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Yes, they came and many others came and offered to came. They were all denied and turned away. Same after Hurricane Floyd. Doctors Without Borders came offering to help the children with stress and anxiety from the hurricane - they were turned away by Immigration. The two MPs at the time begged Immigration to let them in - but with communication severed with Nassau - nobody had any way to make a decision. When you turn away doctors to help your own children, how can you even dream of governing yourself.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
The Americans were in Abaco too long before our people maybe we should become the 53rd stats
Cobalt 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
@joeblow. Couldn’t have said it better myself. Shame to say, black leadership always fails.
The_Oracle 5 hours ago
Before we change our system of Governance we should acknowledge that we have failed in the administration of our current system, the Constitutional Monarchy. Think of all the systems and edicts by all the government departments enacted quite unlawfully, and foisted upon the general public to attempt to overcome their own corruption? Total fail on that count, and they're still trying. Ingraham started the "legislate to overcome your failures" move, and it has failed, but succeeded in marginalizing a large % of the population who will never figure out how to get from point a to point b in any government process. Ludicrous to even suggest that somehow playing a different game will somehow work better given the caliber of our players.
JokeyJack 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
" I don’t think it will be in our best interest at this time because we have not evolved to the point where we think of anything other than red, yellow, and green.”
GREEN ????? GREEN ???????? Have you seen any GREEN MP sitting in the House of Assembly? I have not.
This last election the people did not elect even ONE person as an MP anywhere in the Bahamas who was not an FNM or a PLP.
We are nowhere close to being able to be a Republic - we cannot even see Republic far far on the horizon like the mast of a tall sailing ship.
We cannot even make license plates for our cars.
We don't even print our own money - it is printed in Canada.
We cannot keep ordinary blood pressure pills in our main PMH hospital.
What the heck are these Republic people thinking. Has the Queen prevented us from filling our potholes?
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Most Bahamians have little understanding of how the present govt system works.
Imagine if we change to a Republic with another glorified toothless Head of State.
What will we do with Govt House that we have just spent $20 million renovating?
Alan1 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
There is really no good reason why we should abolish our democratic inheritance of a stable Monarchy system. The system works well with a parliament, independent British-style courts, a neutral Governor-General above politics and NOT answerable to politicians. A politician's republic would be disastrous. Keep what is proven and a stable system attracting investment. There is too much at stake to change what has been proven to be in our best interests.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
works "well"? Do you live in Albany or Old Fort Bay? Did you hear about the 6 million dollars domes fiasco or the 14yr old that was stabbed in school?
bcitizen 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
There is no democratic system of government that can work with a D average. Changing our system of government is just a charade for our political failures. Our system of government has been around and evolving for thousands of years and has created many stable countries around the world. We can only blame ourselves for not knowing how to use it properly. Maybe our people and politicians can take some lessons from the late Queen regarding self discipline, putting service above self, and some loyalty and service to our country.
bahamianson 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
We are.always ready for anything. We'll, just look at what is happening on Monday. A queen died , the funeral is on Monday , and the Bahamian people will be on Rose island. There is a disconnect. We are our own people. No one cares about old English traditions especially when they robbed and pillaged other countries .
