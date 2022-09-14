Bishop Hanchell: Wives do not have right to withhold sex

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BISHOP Walter Hanchell of Great Commission Ministries recently called marital rape a “non-issue” as he argued a woman does not have the right to withhold sex from her husband “except for prayer and fasting.”

Bishop Hanchell made his comments on his Facebook page on Monday, which shared his strong views on marital rape.

His comments were criticised by a local activist yesterday, who said his views were “disgusting, dangerous, and rife with hatred.”

“There’s no such thing as marital rape in the Bible or on our law books,” Bishop Hanchell said. “A woman does not have the right to withhold sex from her husband, except for prayer and fasting, if he agrees. Likewise a man. Sexual relations is a key part of the marriage covenant. Those that hate sex or don’t love their partners should never get married.

“A man has absolutely no right to physically or sexually abuse his wife. I believe that when you get to the point that your wife doesn’t want you sexually, you should bow out gracefully rather than forcing her, even though you have a right to her body.”

Bishop Hanchell argued that “rape laws are not for husbands and wives” and that no government or legislator has the authority to change the law of the “Most High.”

He continued: “Marital rape is a non-issue and is a part of the evil plans of CEDAW and the United Nations, who have their deceived agents in place around the world attempting to change the laws of God on marriage, homosexuality and gender identity.”

In his post, Bishop Hanchell called on fellow religious leaders, insisting that they “get some balls and straighten out their jelly backs” and speak out.

When contacted for comment on the bishop’s controversial views, Equality Bahamas Director Alicia Wallace expressed her outrage to this newspaper.

“Hanchell’s comments are vile, rooted in the violent idea that women are less than human and become the property of men if they choose to marry. Dangerously, given his position as a religious leader and the vague references he made to God, he is misleading people who trust and depend on others to read and interpret religious text.

“He conflates his misogynistic beliefs about marriage with the law of The Bahamas — a secular state that must not impose religion on anyone — and it is the law, not the religious beliefs of a group of people, that we are changing,” she said.

The activist stressed there should not be a debate on the need for legal protection from the violent act of rape.

On Friday, Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe said the government is currently reviewing draft legislation that addresses the issue of marital rape and is hoping to receive feedback “from all sides” concerning the proposed legislation.