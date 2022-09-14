Bishop Hanchell: Wives do not have right to withhold sex

By JADE RUSSELL
BISHOP Walter Hanchell of Great Commission Ministries recently called marital rape a “non-issue” as he argued a woman does not have the right to withhold sex from her husband “except for prayer and fasting.”
Bishop Hanchell made his comments on his Facebook page on Monday, which shared his strong views on marital rape.
His comments were criticised by a local activist yesterday, who said his views were “disgusting, dangerous, and rife with hatred.”
“There’s no such thing as marital rape in the Bible or on our law books,” Bishop Hanchell said. “A woman does not have the right to withhold sex from her husband, except for prayer and fasting, if he agrees. Likewise a man. Sexual relations is a key part of the marriage covenant. Those that hate sex or don’t love their partners should never get married.
“A man has absolutely no right to physically or sexually abuse his wife. I believe that when you get to the point that your wife doesn’t want you sexually, you should bow out gracefully rather than forcing her, even though you have a right to her body.”
Bishop Hanchell argued that “rape laws are not for husbands and wives” and that no government or legislator has the authority to change the law of the “Most High.”
He continued: “Marital rape is a non-issue and is a part of the evil plans of CEDAW and the United Nations, who have their deceived agents in place around the world attempting to change the laws of God on marriage, homosexuality and gender identity.”
In his post, Bishop Hanchell called on fellow religious leaders, insisting that they “get some balls and straighten out their jelly backs” and speak out.
When contacted for comment on the bishop’s controversial views, Equality Bahamas Director Alicia Wallace expressed her outrage to this newspaper.
“Hanchell’s comments are vile, rooted in the violent idea that women are less than human and become the property of men if they choose to marry. Dangerously, given his position as a religious leader and the vague references he made to God, he is misleading people who trust and depend on others to read and interpret religious text.
“He conflates his misogynistic beliefs about marriage with the law of The Bahamas — a secular state that must not impose religion on anyone — and it is the law, not the religious beliefs of a group of people, that we are changing,” she said.
The activist stressed there should not be a debate on the need for legal protection from the violent act of rape.
On Friday, Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe said the government is currently reviewing draft legislation that addresses the issue of marital rape and is hoping to receive feedback “from all sides” concerning the proposed legislation.
Sickened 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
"...you should bow out gracefully rather than forcing her, even though you have a right to her body.”
OMG!!! What is wrong with this so call holy man? Is he another self-appointed Bishop or did the Baptist organization really crown him a Bishop?
J.K. Rolling really needs to pen a Bible ("Modern Testament 2020"?) that's not so way out there.
tribanon 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
He's not a holy man! He's a sick demented old fart for whom Satan is waiting with open arms and much glee. And anyone who continues to put money in Hanchell's collection plate deserves to end up in hell with him for all of eternity.
realfreethinker 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Hell does not exist
tribanon 6 minutes ago
It sure as 'Hell' does exist and loathsome people like Hanchell are destined to end up there for all eternity.
carltonr61 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
All my life I have listened to married women laugh lividly and described a three minute romp as 'boy I make him take it." Many husbands brainwashed by rape fear charges has found it now legitimate to maintain something hassle-free on the side. Only women and men who can't find spouse are crying foul on men and women who decide to become husband and wife. Money in the bank for greedy lawyers who break spouse's bankbooks. Let married women have a referendum on their loved ones along with the Clergy. The Bahamas must become aware that those very United Nations states that claim marritial rape also has legal prostitution, drug use, beastiality animal inbed intimacy and changing sexualuzation orientation to Other Than male or female at birth. These lineup of miscreants are advocating females to weopize their vaginas in Holy Matrimony. Marriages just need to cease if males content that it is a violation to withhold sex for two months and wives say it is a violation that sex is forced called the crime of rape. What will the next generation say of mom's who jailed their dad? I think we need a new type of simplifed marriage out of church with clauses for both male and female with the kids from such union going over to live at the Randfurly Home. Again, happily married people use the phrase 'take it.' However, instances, probably more than we know exists where spouse's due to economic realty cannot do any better than share a house with both parties living married but separated lives. Now they have serious problems.
Flyingfish 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Dude if she says no just don't have sex with her. Either she loves you or not. If she doesn't have sex and you want to have sex get a divorce. You know that lust is a sin, so if a man can't control his urges he is in the wrong.
Because if you petition her for sex and she doesn't want it yet force her, that is only gonna hurt the marriage.
Furthermore, please stop talking about other things that have nothing to do with this issue. Legal prostitution and bestiality are far from this. Just because another nation claims somethin or has something doesn't mean we have to involve ourselves with any other ideas they have.
ForeverDreamer 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Jesus, you really do hit every bad take possible.
carltonr61 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
I think Bahamian males will fare better under arranged marriages. Females must be 20 years old. Have a good education. Making more money. Be undefiled. Must wear a veil.
themessenger 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
This Neanderthal calls himself a Man of God??? Then God help all those misguided souls who look to the Bishop for spiritual and moral counselling and comfort. Sexual consummation may a requirement for the marriage to be legal but not a right given under the law. There is no statute law of this country, nor any Biblical "law" that gives any man the "right" to forcibly take what isn't his, a woman's body, unfortunately we have far to many men of Bishop Hanchells' view that when you marry a woman she immediately becomes their property or chattel and to expect to be treated as such. Make you wonder how they must think of their own mothers and sisters, sick people.
JokeyJack 44 minutes ago
So any woman who attends that church must be a
realfreethinker 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
This is what you get when you follow that organized religion crap
OMG 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Is this some home trained, home promoted so called religious bigot , because it is hard to believe any person religious or not advocates this primitive belief. Women have a perfect right to use their body as they wish. Granted a caring wife will often try to please her husband even if not in the mood but she has every right to say no if shevso chooses. If this idiot is married I feel so sorry for his wife.
hrysippus 23 minutes ago
What an evil message the so-called bishop is disseminating. I have noticed that nowhere in the Bible does it say that anyone should give any money to pastors or priests either, so everybody please stop financing these people and their sick views
