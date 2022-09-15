Adrian Gibson to face court on September 23

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island member of Parliament Adrian Gibson will face Supreme Court Justice Bernard Turner on September 23 regarding his corruption trial.

He was informed of his next court appearance date after he was served his voluntary bill of indictment in Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Gibson faces charges in connection to alleged malfeasance during his time as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation during the Minnis administration.

Gibson alongside his cousin Rashae Gibson, campaign manager Joan Knowles and Jerome Missick stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans for service of their VBI.

Together with his co-accused, Gibson faces a wide range of charges from false declaration, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering. These all allegedly stem from Gibson’s failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by WSC for which the MP is said to have gained a collective financial advantage of $1,279,532.97.

While two other defendants in this matter—Peaches Farquharson and Elwood Donaldson Jr— were previously served their VBIs on August 26, a third defendant had already taken a plea deal.

Tanya Demeritte is expected to testify for the prosecution as part of that immunity deal.

Before leaving court, the four remaining defendants were informed of their notice of alibi; they have within 21 days to notify the court of any witnesses to corroborate their innocence.