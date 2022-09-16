DIVIDED RESPONSE OVER RAPE LAWS: One pastor calls Bill ‘demonic’ in day of consultation

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A DRAFT amendment to the Sexual Offences Act that seeks to criminalise marital rape and re-define what consent is, among other terms, was met with mixed reactions from religious leaders yesterday - with one pastor calling it “the most wickedest and demonic bill” in the country’s history.

The proposed Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act was presented during the Ministry of Social Services and Department of Gender and Family Affairs’ sexual offences legislation one-day symposium at Superclubs Breezes.

The draft legislation repeals Section 3 of the current act that defines rape, adding a new definition of rape that recognises the act within a marriage, and amends Section 2 to redefine what consent and indecent assault is.

Under the proposed bill, rape is redefined as “the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person without the consent of that person where he knows that person does not consent or is reckless as to whether the person consents.”

The draft bill adds a new section titled ‘3a’ that addresses the issue of consent which it defines as “the active agreement to sexual intercourse or to indecent assault, given expressly and freely, by overt acts, or words indicating agreement by a person, who has the capacity or legal ability to consent”.

The new section states that a person shall not be deemed to have given consent to sexual intercourse or indecent assault, where the consent is extorted by threats or fear of bodily harm; obtained by impersonating the spouse or the other person personally known to the person; induced by abusing a position of trust, power or authority; obtained by administering a substance without the person’s consent capable of causing or enabling that person to be stupefied, put to sleep, and or overpowered at the time of the act of sexual intercourse or indecent assault or obtained by a pattern of behaviour which has the effect on that person of coercing, controlling, exploiting or limiting access to financial resources.

It further adds: “Consent, and the accused’s belief that the person with whom he is alleged to have had sexual intercourse, or who he is alleged to have indecently assaulted, consented, shall not be inferred by (a) reason of silence or lack of physical resistance on the part of that person; or (b) reason of sexual arousal on the part of that person.”

The draft bill also speaks to indecent assault, defining it as an assault against any person where it is established that the accused touches a person in a sexual way, exposes himself to any person in a way which offends against public decency, otherwise assaults another person in indecent circumstances among other things.

It also notes that people convicted of the offence can be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding eight years.

The draft bill further reads: “Any person who commits a sexual offence other than rape, which is accompanied by any aggravating circumstance, is liable on conviction on information to a term of imprisonment not exceeding twenty years.”

Aggravating circumstances, according to the bill, include the use of drugs, the use or threat of use of a weapon, the infliction of mental or physical injury on the victim as a result of the offence, among other things.

At yesterday’s symposium, Attorney General Ryan Pinder gave an overview of the bill and spoke to what it would mean for The Bahamas if enacted.

He also revealed that consultations on the bill are expected to be ongoing.

While some supported the bill – labelling it as a step in the right direction, others outright opposed it, taking issue with the revised definition of some of the terms among other things.

During the question-and-answer period, one pastor called the draft legislation “the most wickedest and demonic” bill in the country’s history.

He said he also saw the bill as trying to empower women and in turn, emasculate men.

“That word rape has no place in the divine institution of marriage,” he said. “This bill, what you, sir, and the government of The Bahamas is trying to push ahead in this country is the most darkest, wickedest, demonic bill that this country will ever see – when you’re trying to criminalise a husband and criminalise a wife.

“And if y’all pass that law and put that in that marriage, God will judge the person and the government and all who support that.”

The strong statements drew anger from some people, who strongly disagreed.

However, the pastor was not the only one in the room who shared opposing views to some portions of the proposed bill.

Pastor Kenneth Lewis, of Grand Bahama, said that while he supported government’s efforts to amend the law to better protect women against abuse, he believed officials needed to be careful and “not traverse the bedroom of a married man and woman” who had entered into a covenant with God.

He also argued that if the country considered itself a Christian nation, its laws should be “consistent” with Christian principles.

He added: “Personally, I believe that rape is rape but in the context of marriage, we should be careful on how we amend our laws.”

The religious leader said while he had no problem with some portions of the draft bill, he had some concerns with the bill’s definition of indecent assault and consent, asking “should a man ask his wife first if she is consenting before engaging in sex.”

“What happens if there is an argument later and the wife weaponises her rights under the legislation and in retaliation tells him that he raped her because she did not give him her consent. While this may seem trivial to some, it could become real under these circumstances,” he continued.

Despite some opposing views, there were also some who expressed support of criminalising marital rape.

Reverend T G Morrison, who gave his personal perspective on the proposed bill, said rape in any context was rape and “should not be given special protection simply because it occurs in the privacy of a marital women on bed.”

He also argued that anyone in marriage has the right to say “no”, adding that right should be respected.