DIVIDED RESPONSE OVER RAPE LAWS: One pastor calls Bill ‘demonic’ in day of consultation

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A DRAFT amendment to the Sexual Offences Act that seeks to criminalise marital rape and re-define what consent is, among other terms, was met with mixed reactions from religious leaders yesterday - with one pastor calling it “the most wickedest and demonic bill” in the country’s history.
The proposed Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act was presented during the Ministry of Social Services and Department of Gender and Family Affairs’ sexual offences legislation one-day symposium at Superclubs Breezes.
The draft legislation repeals Section 3 of the current act that defines rape, adding a new definition of rape that recognises the act within a marriage, and amends Section 2 to redefine what consent and indecent assault is.
Under the proposed bill, rape is redefined as “the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person without the consent of that person where he knows that person does not consent or is reckless as to whether the person consents.”
The draft bill adds a new section titled ‘3a’ that addresses the issue of consent which it defines as “the active agreement to sexual intercourse or to indecent assault, given expressly and freely, by overt acts, or words indicating agreement by a person, who has the capacity or legal ability to consent”.
The new section states that a person shall not be deemed to have given consent to sexual intercourse or indecent assault, where the consent is extorted by threats or fear of bodily harm; obtained by impersonating the spouse or the other person personally known to the person; induced by abusing a position of trust, power or authority; obtained by administering a substance without the person’s consent capable of causing or enabling that person to be stupefied, put to sleep, and or overpowered at the time of the act of sexual intercourse or indecent assault or obtained by a pattern of behaviour which has the effect on that person of coercing, controlling, exploiting or limiting access to financial resources.
It further adds: “Consent, and the accused’s belief that the person with whom he is alleged to have had sexual intercourse, or who he is alleged to have indecently assaulted, consented, shall not be inferred by (a) reason of silence or lack of physical resistance on the part of that person; or (b) reason of sexual arousal on the part of that person.”
The draft bill also speaks to indecent assault, defining it as an assault against any person where it is established that the accused touches a person in a sexual way, exposes himself to any person in a way which offends against public decency, otherwise assaults another person in indecent circumstances among other things.
It also notes that people convicted of the offence can be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding eight years.
The draft bill further reads: “Any person who commits a sexual offence other than rape, which is accompanied by any aggravating circumstance, is liable on conviction on information to a term of imprisonment not exceeding twenty years.”
Aggravating circumstances, according to the bill, include the use of drugs, the use or threat of use of a weapon, the infliction of mental or physical injury on the victim as a result of the offence, among other things.
At yesterday’s symposium, Attorney General Ryan Pinder gave an overview of the bill and spoke to what it would mean for The Bahamas if enacted.
He also revealed that consultations on the bill are expected to be ongoing.
While some supported the bill – labelling it as a step in the right direction, others outright opposed it, taking issue with the revised definition of some of the terms among other things.
During the question-and-answer period, one pastor called the draft legislation “the most wickedest and demonic” bill in the country’s history.
He said he also saw the bill as trying to empower women and in turn, emasculate men.
“That word rape has no place in the divine institution of marriage,” he said. “This bill, what you, sir, and the government of The Bahamas is trying to push ahead in this country is the most darkest, wickedest, demonic bill that this country will ever see – when you’re trying to criminalise a husband and criminalise a wife.
“And if y’all pass that law and put that in that marriage, God will judge the person and the government and all who support that.”
The strong statements drew anger from some people, who strongly disagreed.
However, the pastor was not the only one in the room who shared opposing views to some portions of the proposed bill.
Pastor Kenneth Lewis, of Grand Bahama, said that while he supported government’s efforts to amend the law to better protect women against abuse, he believed officials needed to be careful and “not traverse the bedroom of a married man and woman” who had entered into a covenant with God.
He also argued that if the country considered itself a Christian nation, its laws should be “consistent” with Christian principles.
He added: “Personally, I believe that rape is rape but in the context of marriage, we should be careful on how we amend our laws.”
The religious leader said while he had no problem with some portions of the draft bill, he had some concerns with the bill’s definition of indecent assault and consent, asking “should a man ask his wife first if she is consenting before engaging in sex.”
“What happens if there is an argument later and the wife weaponises her rights under the legislation and in retaliation tells him that he raped her because she did not give him her consent. While this may seem trivial to some, it could become real under these circumstances,” he continued.
Despite some opposing views, there were also some who expressed support of criminalising marital rape.
Reverend T G Morrison, who gave his personal perspective on the proposed bill, said rape in any context was rape and “should not be given special protection simply because it occurs in the privacy of a marital women on bed.”
He also argued that anyone in marriage has the right to say “no”, adding that right should be respected.
Comments
AnObserver 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
If you think that it is perfectly fine to rape another human being, you might be on the wrong side of the argument. Just sayin.
JokeyJack 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Yeah, it's "demonic" NOT to rape women - LOL.
ImaNobody 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
"... one pastor called the draft legislation “the most wickedest and demonic” bill in the country’s history."
Who is this wicked and demonic pastor? Tribune, do better. If you can publish his words surely you can publish his name.
Sickened 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
He must be self-proclaimed pastor because no church organization would support such an ignorant pastor.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
The word that really needs to be defined in the new "marraige act" is NO.
What defines NO in a marriage, when NO is the answer to the statement ......... "Can we have sex"?
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
The religious leader said while he had no problem with some portions of the draft bill, he had some concerns with the bill’s definition of indecent assault and consent, asking “should a man ask his wife first if she is consenting before engaging in sex.”
Who are these 242 religious leaders??? ...................... Are they Neanderthals????
How do "religious leaders" engage in sex??????? ......... like beasts of the field
Sickened 5 hours, 1 minute ago
The good thing about this discussion is that it puts each pastor and church on display. Some look at it sensibly and think about the abuse being performed on married woman by their spouse and want to help solve a difficult issue and then some pastors and church's will scream bloody murder at the thought of woman having any say whatsoever in the household; they will do all in their power to ensure that woman are there to serve.
KapunkleUp 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Good example of why there should always be a separation between church and state.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
In The Bahamas, church and state observe an unholy alliance.
Like a dysfunctional marriage ......... when one spouse rapes another
realfreethinker 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
I see everyone concentrating on the woman getting raped. What happens to the male side of the equation?
Godson 56 minutes ago
It will not be civil on my part to be quiet on this issue, however, the expressions by all sides of the narrative are both extreme to the actual fact and issue that exist for the marriage. It is a serious social weapon that will lend only to our destruction.
The issue, in and of itself, represents a distorted but problematic domestic conflict that exists as a consequence of an error in individuals, including politicians and clergymen, understanding of the social purpose and framework for which marriages serve.
But that being said, few in leadership possess the insight and intelligence to counteract the problem without destroying the Country - as it is said, "they will throw out the baby with the bath water".
Whatever the decision will be, with respect to legislation, please note that there will be serious social consequences to Parliament invading the sanctorum of marriage. There can be no violence done by any external enemy that will do more to destroy our Country than this intrusion. The damage will be irreparable.
Going forward will this marks the end of what we once knew and held to be The Bahamas.
LastManStanding 1 minute ago
I think that a lot of this is a moot point in the sense that marriage as an institution is on life support at this moment. Marriage rates are the lowest that they have ever been since recording started, and I see nothing that indicates the downward trend will reverse any time soon.
