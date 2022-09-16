Four arrests after suspected marijuana found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE discovery of suspected marijuana at a residence in Hunters has resulted in the arrest of four people.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said shortly before 6pm on Thursday a team of Drug Enforcement Officers executed a search warrant at the residence.

When officers arrived, two men were seen leaving through the front entrance. They were apprehended and shown the search warrant.

During a search, a clear Saran package containing a quantity of suspected marijuana was found on the kitchen floor. Police also searched one of the men’s jacket pockets where a plastic baggie containing a quantity of suspected marijuana was also discovered.

As a result, two men and two women were arrested and taken into police custody.

ASP Rolle said the total estimated value of the suspected drugs is $290.

Investigations are continuing into the incident.

Police also found an illegal firearm and ammunition hidden at an abandoned building complex in the Freeport area.

ASP Rolle said that shortly after 5pm officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on intelligence, went to Windsor on the Mall Building, where they searched in the closet area in the ceiling.

A white T-shirt was found, with one silver and black handle Taurus .38 special revolver, containing four live rounds. A black box containing 39 live rounds of .38 ammunition was also found.

No arrest was made in the incident and the matter is under investigation.

WANTED WOMAN SURRENDERS

A woman wanted by police turned herself in at Central Police Station on Friday.

Kate Valencia Lockhart, 35, of No 13 Pioneer’s Loop, was wanted in connection with credit by false pretences.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

MAN WANTED

Police are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing by reason of service.

The suspect is Deon Stanton Smith, 37, of No 194 Dolphin Street. He is of dark brown complexion and medium build, with dark brown eyes. He has a Bahamian accent.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact police at 350-3014/6, 352-1919, 350-3106/9.